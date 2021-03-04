Day 2: Hearing for 3 charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot continues

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison and Paul Bellar, are charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and make her stand trial for treason.

Today the preliminary hearing continues to determine if their case will be sent to trial court.

The men part of the Wolverine Watchmen face federal and state charges for their roles in the plot.

The defense is expected to question key witness, FBI special agent Henrik Impola, for the most part of today.

Nicholas Somberg, Joseph Morrison’s attorney, questioned the accuracy of Impola’s testimony.

Yesterday Andrew Kirkpatrick, Bellar’s attorney was the only one to cross examine Impola. He says the labeling of the ‘Wolverine Watchmen’ as a “terrorist organization” has yet to be proven

6 News Reporter Araceli Crescencio will be updating this page throughout the day as the hearing continues.