UPDATE: Former MSU dean William Strampel trial continues
Day 3 of the William Strampel criminal trial has wrapped up and it was an emotional one.
Strampel is a former dean at Michigan State University School of Osteopathic Medicine.
He was also Larry Nassar's boss.
He faces 2nd and 4th degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges as well as willful neglect of duty related to the Nassar sexual assault scandal.
This morning a former student testified that Strampel had several inappropriate conversations with her, during meetings about exams and classes.
She says he allowed her to take an exam after failing a class to move forward but if she did that he said he'd "own her."
During cross-examination the witness said she never had another direct conversation with Strampel and that he never propositioned her for sex.
-
