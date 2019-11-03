Day of the dead celebrations come to a close

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The tradition of Dia de los Muertos–also known as Day of the Dead– goes back more than 3000 years.

Family and friends come together to remember their loved ones and welcome their spirits back.

“It’s not meant to be scary,” says Theresa Rosado, owner of Casa de Rosado. “It’s not All Saints Day, it’s not Halloween. It’s a distinct holiday attributed to the Aztecs and indigenous people of America.”

The Casa de Rosado in Lansing has put ofrendas on display since 2017 for the holiday.

“It’s celebrated by remembering a loved one that has passed,” Rosado says. “It’s celebrated on a tiered ofrenda. An ofrenda is a type of alter that has certain elements the deceased may need.”

Each ofrenda has its own theme and can include pictures of deceased relatives, food, candles and flowers.

Sandra Maxim made her first ofrenda this year in honor of her son Paul, who died from a skateboarding injury in 2009.

“You have a funeral and a memorial service and all of that,” Maxim says, “but this has been really rich for me to just share his life and things that he enjoyed.”

She included items that represented his love for meditating, reggae music and magic tricks.

Maxim says she doesn’t plan on making another ofrenda specifically for Paul. Instead, she says she’ll cherish his memory and always remember the best parts of his life.

“We haven’t forgotten,” she says of her son. “We love you and it’s all here for you, right down to the circus peanuts.”