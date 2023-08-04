JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The 2023 Daytona 500 champion driver will be at Kroger in Jackson, on Friday, Aug. 4 from 3-4:30 p.m.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be at the Kroger store at 1100 W. Argyle Street, Jackson, where he will sign autographs for one hour, then will participate in other activities with customers, officials from The Kroger Co. said.

Kroger sponsors Stenhouse’s racing team.

Stenhouse is expected to arrive in Detroit ahead of the 106th FireKeepers Casino 400, hosted by Michigan International Speedway, which takes place on Sunday.

The race weekend at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn, Mich., kicks off Friday with the Henry Ford Health 200.