DC mayor pushes for increased security around inauguration

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference in Washington. Bowser is seeking increased security around President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration in the wake of the mob insurrection at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is seeking increased security around President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration in the wake of the mob insurrection at the Capitol.

Bowser says in a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, that the security around the inauguration needs a different approach given last week’s mob action.

She is asking that the security period around the inauguration last from Monday until Jan. 24 and that all permits for demonstrations be denied during that period.

Bowser cited “new threats from insurgent acts of domestic terrorists” in her letter. D.C. does not have jurisdiction over the Capitol and other federal property within its borders.