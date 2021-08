EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police located a body in a wooded area of Delta Township near Davis and Guinea Roads.

The man’s body was found near where a vehicle associated with missing person Matt Compton was discovered.

Detectives are investigating the scene.

Anyone that has information that can help investigators, can contact Det. Aaron Campbell at 517-323-8489