LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Organizations are strongly in need of families to host foreign exchange students.

With the deadline approaching, now is the time of year when host families are needed. International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) still has 400 students nationwide that need host families.

According to some former hosts and exchange students, the experience can be life-changing.

Eloa Fischer is originally from Brazil, and she has been in the United States since January as a foreign exchange student. “You can’t pay any amount of money to tell me I can’t do this, because I would. It’s an awesome experience,” Eloa Fischer says.

Fischer says the experience has changed her for the better and helped her mature.

“There are things that I never ever would have realized if I was living at my mom’s house right now,” she says.

Host mother and ICES regional administrator Jennifer Pizzo said, “I feel like people should do it because it gives back to somebody. You’re making somebody’s dreams come true. Some kids have been dreaming of this for five-plus years.”

Jennifer Pizzo has hosted 11 kids in the past seven years.

“I love it. I love being able to meet people from different countries and different walks of life. [I love] learning about their culture, learning from them and showing them how we live,” she says.

Both the host family and the exchange student get to learn about one another’s cultures.

“We just share so much culture between us. My kids get all the culture from her. They learn different things from her. My husband tries to speak Portuguese with her. The things that we as parents get as well are just invaluable,” said Jennifer Carpenter, host mother and ICES local coordinator.

Families have until Aug. 31 to apply.