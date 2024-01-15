LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Lansing Community College trustee positions are open–and the deadline to apply for one of those seats is fast approaching.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 at noon is the deadline to apply for the Board of Trustees.

By that time, completed applications must be received by Benita Duncan, Executive Assistant/Liaison to the Board of Trustees, at duncanb@star.lcc.edu; or dropped off at Police and Public Safety, Room 2110–Gannon Building–411 N. Grand Ave. in Lansing.

You can also request an application packet from the above email address or location.

The people appointed to the two unpaid positions will be in office until Dec. 31 this year, according to LCC. There will be an election to fill the remaining two years of Andrew Abood’s position, and the remaining four years of Ryan Buck’s position, in the general election of November 2024.

Abood and Buck both submitted letters of resignation from the Board in December. Their resignations were effective Jan. 1.

Candidates for the two seats have to be 18 or older, a registered voter and a resident of the LCC School Districts. That includes the school districts of Bath, Dansville, DeWitt, East Lansing, Grand Ledge, Haslett, Holt/Dimondale, Lansing, Leslie, Mason, Okemos, Stockbridge, Waverly, Webberville and Williamston.

A special meeting of the Board of Trustees is tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, to make a final decision regarding the vacancies.