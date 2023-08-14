LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Aug. 13, shortly before 3 a.m., the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10,000 Block of North Warner Road in Seville Township for a two-vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation shows that a motorcycle was hit by an SUV driven by a 28-year-old man from Elwell.

The victim, a 49-year-old Shepherd man, was transported to Sparrow Main Hospital in Lansing where he died from his injuries.

Police say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, but did not specify which party was believed to be impaired.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-5211.