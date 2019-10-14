Deal or No Deal? Talks continue between UAW and GM

UAW picket line signs outside of the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– United Auto Workers and General Motors representatives talk through the weekend, but no deal yet.

Negotiators called it a night around 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Detroit News. Talks are expected to pick back up again Monday morning.

October 13th was the first day that workers received an additional $25 dollars to their strike pay. This increased their pay from $250 to $275 for all UAW members on strike per week. The UAW International Executive Board also agreed to let strikers seek part-time jobs outside of GM as long as they are fulfilling their duties on the picket line.

“We know how hard it is, raising a family on that amount of money, but standing up for what you believe in and you bring the power to us at this negotiations table,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes.

Dittes addressed workers in a video posted on the UAW International Union Facebook on Sunday:

In the video, Dittes highlights his appreciation for strikers on the picket line. He calls the strike pay increase and part-time job capabilities as a “big step” for the International Executive Board.

He adds that striking was their last resort, but they will keep fighting.

“We will continue this fight until we know that we can satisfy your needs of your family, all the members we represent, and we can move forward and set an agenda for all workers around this country,” said Dittes.

The UAW offered a counter proposal to GM on Friday after GM made an offer last Monday. Dittes said if GM accepts the offer, they will have a tentative deal.