Deal reached on Asian carp barrier for Great Lakes

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan and Illinois reached a new deal with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to pay for a project to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

The invasive and destructive fish have already infested the Illinois River and a barrier project at the “Brandon Road Lock and Dam” near Joliet, Illinois is meant to keep them from reaching Lake Michigan.

The state of Michigan is contributing $8 million to pay for pre-construction engineering for the project while Illinois will help pay for the design.

In total, the barrier project is expected to cost upward of $850 million.