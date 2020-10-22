Dean Transportation recognized for outstanding commitment to people with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Dean Transportation of Lansing is among eleven organizations and individuals recognized during yesterday’s annual Champion Awards ceremony. The honor is for its outstanding commitment to Michigan’s public vocational rehabilitation programs for people with disabilities.

Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS), within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training, collaborated with the Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services to recognize employers, partners and customers.

“These award recipients are shining examples of those who contribute to ensuring all Michiganders have exceptional opportunities to have a great job, earn a livable wage, and contribute to our state,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “The successes shared today are just some of the thousands of stories that could be told about Michigan’s vocational rehabilitation programs and their outcomes.”

MRS offices around the state nominated champion candidates. The consistent theme from those nominated was demonstration of the value of hiring and retaining vocational rehabilitation customers.The event was part of Investing in Abilities Month in October, as proclaimed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to encourage employers to hire qualified people with disabilities while focusing on their abilities.

This year’s event also helped mark the 100-year anniversary of federally-funded vocational rehabilitation programs and the 30-year anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.