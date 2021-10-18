Dean Transportation who provides bus drivers to schools hosts a hiring event

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event in Lansing on October 20th.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 6:00 p.m at 4600 Aurelius Road.

Dean Transportation will interview qualified applicants for a school bus driver role, and diesel mechanic positions that support the Lansing School District, Ingham Intermediate School District, and East Lansing Public Schools.

The positions offer benefits and wages up to $21.00 per hour, and sign-on bonuses up to $750 to qualified candidates.

For more information contact Dean Transportation at (517) 230-2253, or visit deanjobs.com