DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WLNS) — Police say they stopped Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray yesterday after he drove past officers at roughly 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

They said he was “weaving” as he drove. Police took the chief to a hospital to have his blood drawn.

Reporters with our ABC affiliate in Detroit asked Murray to comment yesterday afternoon as he left the Dearborn Heights police station, but he would not.