DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious situation” involving a body found in the Grand River and a group of kayakers.

Officials were notified by a group of kayakers that a 30-year-old man from Lansing had gone missing from their group.

Deputies responded shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday to Burchfield Park in Delhi Township, where they later found an empty kayak.

Authorities immediately called in a dive team to help search the area and found the Lansing man dead in the Grand River just south of the park.

Officials are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.