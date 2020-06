Cleaning crews are hard at work to get the Jackson YMCA ready as the team prepares for members to return tomorrow.

"We are so excited to welcome our members back. Our members are really just part of our Y family, and we can't wait to see them, and we just want our members to come in the facility, and we are taking every precaution for their safety, and the safety of our staff," said Communication Director at the Jackson YMCA, Bonnie Gretzner.