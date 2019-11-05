Deer baiting passes house committee

A beautiful white-tailed buck in the Michigan forest. The archery deer season starts up around the state Oct. 1. Courtesy: Michigan DNR

LANSING — The move to end a ban on baiting deer and elk in Michigan has passed a House committee.

The initial ban was introduced by the Natural Resources Commission in 2018 amid concerns about the spread of chronic wasting disease and how it hurts local businesses and outdoor adventurers.

“Baiting is a method that hunters have relied on for generations, and there’s absolutely no evidence it contributes to the spread of disease,” she said. “It’s silly for the NRC to ban hunters from scattering apples around their deer blinds when every day deer graze on apples that fall off trees in nature.”

Michigan native, rock musician and hunter Ted Nugent testified in support of Hoitenga’s plan in September.