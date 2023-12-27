LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities in East Lansing, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will be thinning the herd of deer in city parks beginning in the new year.

East Lansing’s legal deer hunt is written into the city code and allows the City Manager to close parks from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31 to remove deer.

“It shall be unlawful for any person, except those persons authorized by the City Manager for wildlife management, to enter, cross through or remain within any park during any such closure,” the city wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The city said biologists from the USDA will be conducting the deer removal operation with firearms under a cooperative service agreement with the City and a permit from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

A hunt, or removal as the city calls it, takes place to “address deer overpopulation in the East Lansing community, which has resulted in vehicle/deer crashes, public health concerns, damage to landscaping and a disruption to the ecological balance of natural areas,” according to the city.

This will be the fourth year of the deer removal program for East Lansing.