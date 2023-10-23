LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the calendar turns to fall, it means a return of deer hunting season.

State data tells us that almost half of all deer-related crashes happen this time of year. What can you do to help prevent a costly collision?

Deer-related accidents have been on the rise the last few years and hit an all-time high last year. Nearly 59,000 crashes and 11 deaths. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says its because the deer population is on the rise.

“Certainly with a growing deer herd, the likelihood for an increased number of vehicle collisions is on the up rise as well,” said Chad Stewart, Deer Elk and Moose Specialist with the DNR.

Experts offer a big reminder: don’t veer for deer.

“A lot of times what happens is people can lose control of their car, they can take it off the shoulder, they can hit a car in oncoming traffic. So while no one wants to hit a deer, there’s a lot worse things you can hit when you’re traveling,” Stewart said.

After a deer crash, be sure to file a police report. If you’re the type of person who doesn’t like to see things go to waste, you can remove a deer yourself but you need a special permit.

“Certainly venison is a very desirable meat, and some people have a different opinion on whether they want to consume a road kill deer or not,” Stewart said.

Even though the vast majority of deer crashes don’t result in any injuries, the average cost to repair a car and the time it takes to get fixed is going up. Mechanics at Driven Collision say they always see new customers in October and November.

“This is a busy year for deer collisions. They always go up around daylight savings time and as we start to move through the weather changing,” Joe Laird, owner of Driven Collision, said.

It’s also harder to find parts because of the UAW strikes.

“Price of parts today — $8 or $9,000 dollars is probably the cost of a deer hit that we’re seeing. Because we are now starting to see some complications from the strike, so it just depends on the part or the manufacturer. The average deer claim takes about two to three weeks to repair,” Laird said.