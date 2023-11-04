LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was a regular Saturday in November at Curvaceous Lingerie in Old Town–until a grown buck ran through the front door of the store, shattering glass in his trail.

Clearly upset, the deer ran around the store, destroying a few lingerie display stands and two changing rooms. One person was trying on clothes when he entered the dressing room area–but luckily, the door to that changing room was closed.

The unhappy visitor ran around the lingerie store until he became trapped in a corner, trying to break out through a front window. Ultimately, a worker at the store opened the front door and convinced the deer to run back out.

The deer was cut and bleeding all over from the broken glass. Store representatives said they’re unsure whether he left with any merchandise–but one of the workers said there might be a buck running around Lansing wearing bras on its antlers.

The deer was last seen on East César E. Chávez Avenue in Old Town.

Some people at the store said the deer had smelled a bit funny, and could possibly be sick. If you do see the deer in question in the Lansing area, you can contact the Department of Natural Resources or find a DNR-licensed rehabilitator.

6 News will provide further information on this story.

