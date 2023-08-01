LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The attorney for one of the 16 Michigan Republicans accused of posing as alternate electors in the 2020 election says his client pleaded not guilty to all charges in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Henry Choate and the other defendants signed documents claiming to be duly-appointed electors for Michigan in a bid to falsely cast the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump.

Attorney David Kallman argues this was not a plan to overturn the outcome of the election, but rather for the defendants to make themselves available as electors if the legal challenges against the election changed those results.

“You have to specifically show our client intended to injury or harm someone — number one. And number two: that he intended to sign a forged document or something that was forged or something like that. Neither of those things are true,” Kallman said.

The so-called alternate electors were prevented from entering the Michigan Capital as the State Legislature certified Joe Biden’s win the 2020 election.