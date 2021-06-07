Dehli Township announces new Sheriff’s Office Delhi Division head

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that Lt. Chauncey Shattuck will lead the Sheriff’s Office Delhi Division following the retirement of former leader Lt. Erig Jungel.

Shattuck is a 14-year veteran of the Office and oversaw it’s Staff Services division.

“This is kind of a homecoming for Lt. Shattuck,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth. “He is well-respected throughout the law enforcement community and has developed a strong reputation for building bridges both inside and outside the department. He is a proven leader in community policing and will continue Lt. Jungel’s stellar reputation for serving the Delhi Township community and its residents.”

Shattuck will take over as division head on July.

“I want to thank Lt. Jungel for his years of service and dedication to keeping our community safe, a key component of making Delhi Township a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “We are excited to welcome Lt. Shattuck back to our community and I have no doubt he will continue the Division’s strong commitment to the people of Delhi Township.”

Jungel lead the Division since 2018.