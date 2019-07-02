Deidre Davis serves as the Chief Marketing Officer at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). Davis joined MSUFCU in 2014 and was previously the Chief Marketing Officer at Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. Experienced in the creation and management of products and services designed to enhance the member experience, she brings nearly 20 years of communication, marketing, and operational experience to the Credit Union.

Deidre Davis Ms. Davis received both a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Marketing and Advertising with a minor in economics, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Indiana University, South Bend.

In 2018, Ms. Davis was recognized as the Marketing Professional of the Year by Credit Union National Association (CUNA). Davis is active on the National Association of Federal Credit Unions (NAFCU) Region I Advisory Committee and the MSU Museum Community Advisory Council. Additionally, she serves as a mentor for both the MSU Multicultural Business Program and the Global Spartan Leaders Program, and is a member of the American Marketing Association, CXM@MSU, and the CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council.

MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards. The Credit Union was named Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune Magazine, received the ATHENA Award® for Organizational Leadership, and for the fifth year, was named West Michigan Best and Brightest to Work For. MSUFCU has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years, and was named as a Top Workplace in the large employer category by the Detroit Free Press for six years in a row. In 2018, it was again recognized as one of CU Journal’s Best Credit Unions to Work For, a Michigan Best and Brightest in Wellness award winner. Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has 19 branches, more than 273,000 members, $4.4 billion in assets, and more than 900 employees.



