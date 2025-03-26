UPDATE: Grand Ledge police have a suspect in custody, and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. The suspect was brought into custody in connection to an armed carjacking.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Grand Ledge Police Department issued a Shelter in Place for all Grand Ledge residents Wednesday morning while they worked to track down a man who stole a car at gunpoint.

“I did make sure that all my windows were locked, and I made sure that, I’ve got some windows down at the back of my house, I just made sure that they were still all intact,” says Charlene Avery, a Grand Ledge resident. “I’m glad that they have arrested him, and I think the whole grand ledge community is gonna be very grateful not to be on lockdown anymore…”

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:32 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Audrey Ln. and Eaton Hwy in Delta Township for reports that a man in his twenties had stolen a vehicle at gunpoint.

Michigan State Police during Grand Ledge shelter in place (WLNS)

Helicopter flying over Grand Ledge (WLNS)

Cops outside home in Grand Ledge (WLNS)

A short time later, the vehicle owner’s phone, which was left in the vehicle, was tracked to Grand Ledge, and law enforcement began searching the area for the suspect.

The vehicle was found unoccupied in the area of E Front St. and Bridge St. After searching the area, a lieutenant with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect and attempted to detain him while he ran away.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and issued a Shelter in Place order for Grand Ledge, deploying a drone, a helicopter, and a K-9 unit. Police say a sergeant with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect attempting to hide near the Grand River in the area of Main St. and Tallman Rd.

At around 11:41 a.m., the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect. physically pulling him from the embankment of the Grand River.

“It’s good, it’s good to make sure that we got the subject in custody and no one was harmed in this, so it was a dangerous, violent felon that we were able to arrest today,” says Sgt. Josh Popa, with the Eaton County Sheriffs Department.

The Eaton County 911 Facebook page says people should follow these safety instructions when they are advised to shelter in place:

Lock all exterior doors and windows

Do not leave your residence or building

Stay inside and avoid going outdoors, including keeping pets inside

Remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately

“We want people to lock the doors, shut your windows, stay inside the residence, and then if we post a description, if you see something like that, please call 9-1-1 to report that,” says Popa.