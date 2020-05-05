Delhi Downtown Development Authority (DDA) launches “Back to Business” program

The Delhi Downtown Development Authority DDA is offering a digital marketing support program to all Delhi Township businesses in an effort to support local businesses, both during the stay at home order and when businesses can reopen.

The Delhi “Back to Business” program offers brick-and-mortar businesses of any size registered in Delhi Township digital marketing services completely funded by the DDA.    

“At the DDA, we believe our hometown businesses are part of what makes Delhi  Township a great place to work and live,” said Howard Haas, executive director of the  Delhi DDA. “We believe this program will offer businesses the opportunity to spread  the word about their products and services and attract new customers when doors  reopen.”     

Delhi area businesses who are interested in taking part in the Back to Business program are encouraged to email ​dda@delhitownship.com​ by May 31, 2020.  Businesses will have the opportunity to take advantage of the program between now  and the end of 2020.  

