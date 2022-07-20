HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — A unanimous vote of approval from the Delhi Township Board of Trustees has greenlit two important language changes to proposals that will appear on the Nov. ballot.

The proposals are:

one renewal that will repair and update fire safety and emergency response equipment

one that will help refurbish local trails and local parks and recreation facilities

“We’ve kept our promise to township residents over the past four years to be transparent and accountable for every tax dollar and these two proposals will allow us to continue to provide effective fire emergency services and improve our aging parks and popular trail system. These two renewals won’t change the current tax rate and they will allow the township to keep providing the high-quality services and amenities that keep property values high and make Delhi Township a great place to live.” John Hoyhoe, Township Supervisor

If approved. the fire equipment millage will continue to provide funds to repair and replace fire, emergency medical and ambulance equipment and vehicles.

The parks millage provides funds to continue operating trails and recreation facilities, repair and refurbish amenities, expand recreational access and park equipment. Both millages were originally approved by voters in 2018.

The millage renewal language approved for the ballot is:

FIRE AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND VEHICLES

For the purpose of providing funds to repair and replace fire, emergency medical and ambulance equipment and vehicles, shall the previously approved increase of 0.496 mills ($0.496 on each $1,000 of taxable value) to the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed on taxable property within the Charter Township of Delhi, Ingham County, Michigan, which expired with the 2021 tax levy, be renewed for a period of six (6) years, 2022 through 2027? It is estimated that 0.496 mills will raise approximately $457,109 when first levied in 2022. All millage dollars shall be subject to an independent yearly audit and be reported on a public website.

PARKS, TRAILS AND RECREATION MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

For the purpose of providing funds for restoring, operating, maintaining, acquiring, constructing and equipping parks, trails and recreation facilities, shall the previously approved increase of 0.9921 mills ($0.9921 on each $1,000 of taxable value) to the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed on taxable property within the Charter Township of Delhi, Ingham County, Michigan, which expired with the 2021 tax levy, be renewed for a period of six (6) years, 2022 through 2027? It is estimated that 0.9921 mills will raise approximately $914,309 when first levied in 2022. All millage dollars shall be subject to an independent yearly audit and be reported on a public website.