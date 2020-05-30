Delhi Township closes beachfront, swimming area at Valhalla Park

HOLT, Mich. – Delhi Township officials today announced the closure of the beachfront and swimming area at Valhalla Park effective immediately.

The closure, which follows recommendations from the Ingham County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is intended to protect our community against the spread of COVID-19.

“In an effort to protect the health and safety of our residents, visitors and the Parks Department staff, we have decided to close the beachfront and swimming area at Valhalla Park until further notice,” said Mark Jenks, Delhi Township Parks Director. “As we navigate these uncertain and unprecedented times, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We will provide additional updates as the situation continues to evolve.”