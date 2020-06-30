Delhi Township to reopen beachfront, swimming area at Valhalla Park July 4

HOLT, Mich. – Delhi Township officials today announced the beachfront and swimming area at Valhalla Park will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 4.

There will not be a lifeguard on duty, as has been the practice in previous years.

“We are excited to reopen and begin welcoming visitors to the beachfront and swimming area at Valhalla Park for the 2020 summer season,” said Mark Jenks, Delhi Township Parks director. “As our community continues to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, it’s critical we remain vigilant. That means all visitors must comply with the public health recommendations from the Ingham County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including practicing proper social distancing while at Valhalla Park.”

If you are feeling any symptoms of illness or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home to prevent exposing other visitors to possible infections.