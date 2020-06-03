Delhi Township to reopen buildings to the public June 8

HOLT, Mich. – Delhi Township officials today announced Township buildings will reopen to the public Monday, June 8, at 8 a.m. Township buildings will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and closed Fridays as part of the Township’s participation in the Michigan Work Share Program.
“We are looking forward to reopening our doors to the public as we begin to transition a new “normal” after the state’s “Safer at Home” order was lifted. As we reopen, it’s critical we proceed with caution, take all necessary safety precautions, and follow the guidelines outlined in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s health and safety plan,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager.
Residents are strongly encouraged to conduct as much business as possible by mail, phone or email. However, staff will be available to assist individuals who feel they must conduct business in person.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves and sanitizer will be provided to employees.