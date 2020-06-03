Delhi Township to reopen buildings to the public June 8

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) announced the first-ever Special Olympics Michigan Virtual Summer Games will be held July 19-25.

The Virtual Summer Games will give thousands of athletes across the state a new way to train and compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will take part in a 6-week, at-home health and wellness training program beginning June 8, culminating in a week-long Virtual Summer Games event from July 19-25. Athletes will choose from a list of nearly 20 sporting events they can do from the safety of home including athletics, volleyball, gymnastics, basketball weightlifting and fitness activities. Participants can then submit their scores to see how they stack up against others from around the state.

The Virtual Summer Games is open to anyone: whether you’re a Special Olympics Michigan athlete, volunteer, supporter – or just someone wanting to be a part of this first-of-its-kind event that celebrates a vision for an inclusive Michigan.

During the week of July 19, Special Olympics Michigan will hold various interactive activities across SOMI’s social media channels including Virtual Opening and Closing Ceremonies, a Virtual Victory Dance, special events and activities, and a whole lot more.

The Virtual Summer Games coincides with the Global Week of Inclusion (July 20-26), which aims to celebrate everyone’s abilities while amplifying the message to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.Complete details for the 2020 Virtual Summer Games can be found at SOMI.org/virtualgames

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person Special Olympics activities across the world have been postponed since March, which led to the postponement of the State Basketball Finals (March 20-21 in Grand Rapids) and State Summer Games (May 28-30 in Mt. Pleasant), along with all practices and local and regional competitions. The postponement of all in-person events will continue through at least June 30. The Virtual Summer Games is an opportunity for our state to celebrate the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan until the time when it’s safe to return to practice and competition again.