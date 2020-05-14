Delhi Township to resume non-essential services, implement new safety protocols May 18

BROOKHAVEN, GA – APRIL 27: Barry Lennon, Operating Partner of J. Christopher, hangs up signs to to promote dine in service now available in the J. Christopher restaurant on April 27, 2020 in Brookhaven, Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp has allowed some non-essential businesses to start re-opening in Georgia amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. As of Monday, restaurants around Georgia are allowed to offer dine-in service. Non-essential businesses allowed to start reopening are restaurants, movie theaters, tattoo shops, salons, gyms and nail salons. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Delhi Township, Mich. (WLNS) —

Delhi Township officials today announced the township will resume non-essential services starting Monday, May 18, with restrictions in place to maintain safe social distancing.

“We are looking forward to resuming many of the non-essential services that were discontinued as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a ‘soft-opening’ period that will likely last through May 28,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “We are introducing new protocols, which include remote work, social distancing and increased cleaning schedules to help protect the health and safety of our staff and residents.”

Township offices will remain closed to the public during this time. E-mail, phone and video conferencing will be used to conduct normal township business as often as possible. Appointments for in-person meetings will be offered on a very limited basis and will adhere to all social distancing protocols.

Delhi Township parks and trails will remain open, while playground equipment and public bathroom facilities will continue to be closed. Portable toilet facilities will continue to be provided in many park areas. Social distancing is still required for those using parks and trails.

While non-essential services will resume, many staff members will continue working remotely when possible. This means response times could be slightly longer than normal.

“While we slowly bring operations back to normal, we appreciate our residents’ patience and understanding during this unprecedented time,” Miller said.

These changes are expected to remain in place through Thursday, May 28, and are subject to change depending on state and federal guidelines. Township officials will keep residents informed in the event of changes.

If residents have questions or concerns during this time please email or call the Township Departments, as appropriate. A complete list of contacts can be found at www.delhitownship.com. As usual, residents should call 911 for emergencies.