Delhi Township will move to 4-day work-week to offset budget shortfall

HOLT, Mich. – Delhi Township officials today announced the township will join the Michigan Work Share Program and transition to being open four days a week beginning Monday, June 1.

The move, which is expected to save the township approximately $100,000, is in response to potential budget shortfalls stemming from reduced revenue sharing caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the state’s economy, likely resulting in reduced state revenue sharing and possible budget shortfalls,” said Tracy Miller, Delhi Township manager. “Now more than ever, it’s important we maintain our commitment to fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency by proactively taking actions to ensure that we remain financially stable.”

While enrolled in the Work Share program, Delhi Township will remain fully operational and staff will be available to assist residents, businesses and others with any township-related questions or services as necessary. However, Township offices will be closed on Fridays between June 5 and July 31.

Emergency services, including fire, EMS and wastewater management will continue to provide service at all times.

“Enrolling in the Work Share program and moving to a four-day schedule will allow us to balance meeting the needs of township residents and businesses while conserving critical resources,” Miller said. “With such uncertainty surrounding state revenue sharing, saving $100,000 in just nine weeks will outweigh any minor inconvenience caused by our offices being closed on Fridays.”

The goal of the Michigan Work Share Program is to help employers save money while preserving jobs. The program enables employers to reduce employee hours during a period of reduced demand (due to COVID-19) and use unemployment benefits to backfill the reduced wage.

To learn more about the Michigan Work Share Program visit: https://www.michigan.gov/leo/0,5863,7-336-78421_97241_89981_90231_90233_99653—,00.html.