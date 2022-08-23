GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, a swift victory for prosecutors in a foiled plot that was described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were also found guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, namely a bomb to blow up a bridge and stymie police if the kidnapping could be pulled off at Whitmer’s vacation home.

Croft, 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of another explosives charge. The jury deliberated for roughly eight hours over two days.

The men were stoic as the verdict was read, with Croft merely moving his head.

Fox’s attorney Christopher Gibbons said that during the trial, he did not know which way the jury was going to go.

“The jury was very difficult to read throughout the entire process,” he said. “They kept their game faces on.”

“My client is disappointed in the verdict,” he said, speaking to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. “It’s been a good fight. We’ve made it twice in a row. We were hoping for a different outcome today.”

He cited “issues” with the jury that the judge has ordered be dealt with in private and indicated an appeal was likely.

“We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Gibbons said. “….In the legal process, there’s always another day and there’s always another rule, and another avenue and we will be pursuing all of those vigorously on behalf of our clients.”

Croft’s attorney Joshua Blanchard had tried to get the matter involving the jury placed on the public record.

“I believe that justice should happen in public,” he said.

He has also sued the U.S. Attorney’s Office over its handling of the case.

“I think justice should happen in public,” he repeated, “and they wouldn’t let things be public in this case, that’s why I filed the lawsuit, and so we’re going to pursue that.”

It was the second trial for the pair after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.

The result was a victory for the government following the shocking mixed outcome last spring.

“The verdict confirms that this plot was very serious and very dangerous,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge for the Western District of Michigan told reporters. “It posed a threat not only to the governor personally and her family, but also to innocent bystanders and the basic social order. No governor, no public official, should have to contend with what Gov. Whitmer contended with here. All of our elected officials, everyone, deserves to be able to live in safety and not in fear.”

Asked by News 8 what made the difference this time, Birge declined answer.

In a statement, Whitmer, a Democrat, said the verdicts demonstrated that “violence and threats have no place in our politics” and said plots like the one against her and threats like federal authorities have received in the wake of an FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in search of classified documents “are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation…”

“I want to thank the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their hard work and my family, friends, and staff for their support. “Today’s verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed. “But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics. Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic. “I ran for office because I love my fellow Michiganders and my home state with all my heart. I always will. I cannot—I will not—let extremists get in the way of the work we do. They will never break my unwavering faith in the goodness and decency of our people. “I will stay focused on getting things done for the people of Michigan.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

She had previously blamed then-President Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot. Over the weekend, she said she hadn’t been following the trial but remained concerned about “violent rhetoric in this country.” Trump recently called the kidnapping plan a “fake deal.”

THE CASE AGAINST CROFT AND FOX

Federal prosecutors said the men wanted to set off a “second American civil war, a second American Revolution, something they call boogaloo,” and said they had wanted that long before they settled on kidnapping Whitmer.

“The defendants in this case believed that their anti-government views justified violence,” FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Porter told reporters. “Today’s verdict is a clear example that they were wrong in that assessment. Here in America, if you disagree with your government, you have options: you can criticize your government, you can protest, you can vote your elected officials out of office. However, what you cannot do is plan or commit acts of violence.”

He said the FBI would “continue to investigate anyone who seeks violence in furtherance of ideology.”

The investigation began when Army veteran Dan Chappel joined a Michigan paramilitary group and became alarmed when he heard talk about killing police. He agreed to become an FBI informant and spent summer 2020 getting close to Fox and others, secretly recording conversations and participating in drills at “shoot houses” in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The FBI turned it into a major domestic terrorism case with two more informants and two undercover agents embedded in the group.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler delivers his closing argument in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids on Aug. 22, 2022. (Jerry Lemenu/WOOD TV8)

Adam Fox’s attorney Christopher Gibbons delivers his closing argument in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids on Aug. 22, 2022. (Jerry Lemenu/WOOD TV8)

Barry Croft’s attorney Joshua Blanchard delivers his closing argument in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids on Aug. 22, 2022. (Jerry Lemenu/WOOD TV8)

Fox, Croft and others, accompanied by the government operatives, traveled to northern Michigan to see Whitmer’s vacation home at night and a bridge that could be destroyed.

Defense attorneys tried to put the FBI on trial, repeatedly emphasizing through cross-examination of witnesses and during closing remarks that federal players were present at every crucial event and had entrapped the men.

Fox and Croft, they said, were “big talkers” who liked to smoke marijuana and were guilty of nothing but exercising their right to say vile things about Whitmer and government.

“This isn’t Russia. This isn’t how our country works,” Blanchard, Croft attorney, told jurors. “You don’t get to suspect that someone might commit a crime because you don’t like things that they say, that you don’t like their ideologies.”

Gibbons, Fox’s attorney, said the FBI isn’t supposed to create “domestic terrorists.” He described Fox as poor and living in the basement of a Grand Rapids-area vacuum shop, which was a site for meetings with Chappel and an agent.

___

White reported from Detroit. News 8 in Grand Rapids contributed to this report.