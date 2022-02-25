MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLNS) – A Delta Township man successfully left his plane Thursday afternoon after engine failure forced an emergency landing.

Mark Meyer, 62, was flying his single-engine plane from Manistique Airport and had logged about two hours of airtime before notifying emergency responders that his plane was having engine problems around eight miles from the airport.

Within three minutes, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office Rob Freeborn arrived on a snowmobile and spotted the plane.

Freeborn found the pilot, uninjured and alone.

“We’re all grateful that Mr. Meyer’s skills allowed him to safely land the aircraft he was piloting on the frozen lake without injuring himself or anyone else, this is the best outcome we could ask for in an emergency situation like this,” said Asst. Chief Dave Shaw of the DNR Law Enforcement Division.

The plane was removed from the ice within hours.

