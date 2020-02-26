Delta reduces flight schedule to South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2012 file photo, Delta Air Lines 747-400 airplane sits parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta Air Lines is being fined $50,000 for ordering Muslim passengers off planes even after the airline’s own security officials cleared them to travel , Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Delta announced it has temporarily reduced the number of weekly flights it operates between the U.S. and Seoul-Incheon (ICN), South Korea citing global health concerns related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

From Feb. 29 through April 30, the carrier will suspend service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and ICN, with the last flight departing MSP for ICN on Feb. 28 and departing ICN for MSP on Feb. 29.

Delta will also reduce to five times weekly its services between ICN and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle through April 30. The airline’s new service from Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin March 29, will now start on May 1. Full schedule details will be available on delta.com beginning Feb. 29.

For customers whose itineraries are affected by the schedule changes, Delta teams are working to help them adjust their travel plans, using partners where appropriate.

Customers with affected travel plans can go to the My Trips section of delta.com to help them understand their options, including:

Reaccommodation on other Delta flights

Reaccommodation to flights after April 30

Reaccommodation on partner airlines

Requesting a refund

Contacting Delta to discuss additional options.

Delta continues to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for flights between the U.S. and South Korea, China and Italy.Related Topics:

