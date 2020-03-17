Delta Township declares local state of emergency

Delta Township, Mich. (WLNS) – Delta Township Supervisor Kenneth R. Fletcher signed a declaration for a local State of Emergency March 16 in response to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.

“Last week, Delta Township took critical action in effort to protect residents and staff from COVID-19 by canceling all youth and senior events and closing all our buildings to the public,” stated Supervisor Fletcher, “All essential services including Fire, EMS, police, and water and sewer will continue.” These closures will remain in place at least through April 5, 2020.

“This pandemic is evolving quickly, we are monitoring and assessing constantly. I am asking all residents to abide by and exceed the federal and state guidelines so that we can do our part to slow the community spread,” concluded Fletcher.

A declaration for a local “State of Emergency” activates appropriate response and recovery aspects of the local government plan and that local resources are being fully utilized. This will also allow Delta Township to potentially access county, state and federal assistance.

The following is a summary of actions taken by Delta Township to date:

The Delta Township Fire Department, Delta Patrol, Water and Sewer operations will continue to provide essential services; however, the public will not be allowed into their buildings. Closure of buildings include:

Delta Township Administrative Offices

Delta Township District Library

Joseph E. Drolett Community Center

Delta Township Enrichment Center

Delta Township Recycling Center

All parks and recreation programming including youth and adult programming and athletics, building rentals, and senior programming

At this time Delta Township Parks will remain open, but the public is encouraged to utilize social distancing.

During this time online access to Township services, as well as pay-by-phone options will be available for the following services:

Water Bill Payments

Start/Stop Water and Sewer Service

Tax Payments

FOIA requests (emailed or online form only)

Building Permits and inspections– online submission

For pay-by-phone options or any questions regarding utility bills, please call the Accounting Department at 517-323-8510. At this time, we will answer phone requests between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. If you are not able to get through, please leave a message and we will return your call as soon as possible.

For building permit and inspection services please contact the Building Department for more information at

517-323-8530. Inspections are limited at this point.

Currently there are no plans to reschedule any of the cancelled events. Registration fees for these events will be refunded to participants. For individuals who have rented Delta Township facilities during this time, please contact the Delta Township Parks and Recreation Department at 517-323-8555 for further information.