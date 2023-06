LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Delta Township District Library is teaming up with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to continue to offer grab-and-go meal kits for youths.

The meal kits have a variety of different food items, and are available to anyone under the age of 18 — no registration is required. .

Meal kits will be available on Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. inside the Delta Township District Library.

Kits can also be requested for curbside pickup at the library’s youth desk at any time.