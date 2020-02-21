Delta Township, Mich. — (WLNS):

The Delta Township District Library has made the announcement that it is now fine-free.

With the new policy, the library has eliminated daily late fines charged on overdue items.

Additionally, all existing overdue fines have been cleared from all accounts, which gives everyone a fresh start.

In a Facebook post, the library representative wrote that fees add a barrier to accessing learning materials.

“Late ﬁnes, no matter how small, are often a ﬁnancial barrier for many families in our community. These barriers discourage library use and lessen opportunities for lifelong learning, job training, homework help, and early childhood literacy.”

Additionally the Delta Township Library has found that other libraries that have gone fine-free have return rates that increase. As an example, Chicago Public Library became fine-free in Sept. 2019 and experienced a 240 percent increase in returned items.

