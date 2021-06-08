Delta Township seeing increase in car thefts

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a Facebook post from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Delta Patrol has notice an increase in the number of car thefts around Delta Township.

Most of these thefts are from vehicles that are left unlocked.

Both Sheriff Reich and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office say that there are a few ways to help reduce the likelihood of car theft.

Firstly, locking one’s car.

Secondly, hiding or removing valuables from the car. Leaving car keys or house keys in one’s car will make one’s vehicle a bigger target.

Thirdly, park in well-lit areas, as that will help deter any potential thieves.

And finally, report suspicious behavior. The Sheriff’s office defines suspicious behavior as anything that is out of the ordinary, either for the time of day, or your area in general. Another marker would be a person looking into cars or trying to pull on door handles.

In the event of an emergency, call 911, or the non-emergency line at (517) 372-8217.