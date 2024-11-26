LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A former Delta Township firefighter is suing the township alleging discrimination and retaliation following an on-the-job injury.

The three-count lawsuit filed Nov. 18 in Eaton County Circuit Court alleges Delta Township retaliated against Nathaniel House for an injury that happened at work and violated the Michigan Persons with Disability Act in two different ways. It’s seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

“The Township is aware of litigation against the Township by a former employee. We do not comment on pending litigation,” Brian Reed, Delta Township Manager, wrote in an email to 6 News in response to inquiries about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Nathaniel House injured his back on Feb. 21, 2024, while lifting a patient. That injury was disabling, the lawsuit argues.

As a result of the on-the-job injury, House was placed on Workers’ Compensation. Worker’s Compensation is a form of insurance created by a 1912 law. The program is administered by the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Workers’ Compensation “provides compensation to workers who suffer an injury on the job and protects employers’ liability,” LEO explains on its website.

The lawsuit alleges House was ordered off work by doctors until March 4, 2024. At that time, doctors cleared him to return to a restricted “light duty” schedule and workload. The lawsuit alleges Delta Township Fire Department leadership failed to provide House with any specific job duties or expectations but required him to drive to work each day.

He was still undergoing extensive physical therapy.

House lives in Munger, Mich., a small city in Bay County, 103 miles from Delta Township administrative offices, 7710 W. Saginaw Hwy.

“That extensive time driving a vehicle further exacerbated plaintiff’s [House] back condition,” the lawsuit contends.

House contends in his lawsuit that he sought accommodations for his disability on multiple occasions, but was instead subjected to retaliation by township officials. Specifically, he contends, township officials refused to allow him to transfer to a part-time position that would not require heavy-duty activity and interfered with his small business. That small business was a mentoring and training program for firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

He alleges the township, by refusing to accommodate his disability fired him from the job. The technical term is “constructive discharge.” The U.S. Department of Labor defines “constructive discharge” as “when a worker’s resignation or retirement may be found not to be voluntary because the employer has created a hostile or intolerable work environment or has applied other forms of pressure or coercion which forced the employee to quit or resign.