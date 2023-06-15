Black History 101 Mobile Museum will be at at the Delta Township Library from 3-7 p.m. Thursday. (Photo/Black History 101 Mobile Museum)

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Delta Township will kick off its Juneteenth celebration Thursday when the Black History 101 Mobile Museum stops at the Delta Township District Library from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Mobile Museum is founded by educator and activist Dr. Khalid el-Hakim, and contains more than 10,000 original pieces of Black memorabilia “from the transatlantic slave trade era to hip-hop culture,” according to its website.

The township’s second event commemorating Juneteenth will be on June 20 at Sharp Park, with live music from Brotha Earth, opened by Tony Thompson.

The June 20 event will include games, as well as food for sale from the Smoke ‘N Pig BBQ‘s food truck.

The third and final Juneteenth event this month will be June 27 at Sharp Park, at which Mixed Flavors will play, with an opening by singer-songwriter Kanin Wren.