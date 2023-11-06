LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Workers at Chipotle in Delta Township say the company is refusing to negotiate a fair contract with them.

The location is the first one for the restaurant chain to unionize. It’s represented by Teamsters Local 243. Employees there voted to join the union Aug. 25, 2022 by an 11-3 vote.

Despite that, they say the company is not negotiating in good faith. Officials from Teamsters Local 243 say the company offered a five-cent an hour raises for only the top-performing employees.

Scott Quenneville is president of the local. He said Chipotle needs to get back to the table and negotiate.

“We’ve been in negotiations for over a year,” he said in a press release. “The company has said to us across the table that our members — Chipotle’s workers — will never have a voice in their contract. Now, we’ve got a message for Chipotle — the Teamsters aren’t going anywhere. Teamsters fight, and that’s exactly what we’re going to keep doing in Michigan.”

Atulya Dora-Laskey is a Delta Township Chipotle Teamster. She’s part of the negotiating team. After decrying the $17 million salary brought home by CEO Brian Niccol last year, she attacked the company.

“This company seems solely focused on increasing profit by doubling the amount of stores. Chipotle Teamsters are focused on making existing stores more sustainable and healthier — for workers and our customers,” she said.