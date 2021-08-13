Delta variant confirmed in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has confirmed that the delta variant is in Jackson County, despite vaccination rates being on the rise.
According to a release from the JCHD, they say the following about the variants of the COVID-19 virus,
- Variants are expected. The best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself including getting a COVID-19 vaccine when available.
- Vaccines keep you from getting sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19.
- All COVID-19 tests can detect all variants, but they will not tell you which variant you have.
The health department also recommends wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, citing that people should remember the phrase “Bring It, Wear It”.
Some ways to minimize your chance of getting COVID, according to the JCHD:
- Get a vaccine.
- Frequently wash your hands
- Wear a mask if you are in tightly enclosed places or within 6 feet of others
- Check out rates of transmission in areas you may be traveling to
- Get tested if you are exposed to COVID or if you experience symptoms (see attached Exposure Guideline)
- Stay home if you are not feeling well (this means no visitors, no quick stops, no drive thru, etc.)
Jackson County also has three walk-in vaccination clinics where one can go to get a dose:
- Jackson County Health Department
- Center for Family Health
- HFAH Walkin Clinics
For the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, click here. While there are no specifics about how many people in Jackson County have the delta variant, as of today- the number of cumulative coronavirus cases sits at 15,264.