Delta variant confirmed in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has confirmed that the delta variant is in Jackson County, despite vaccination rates being on the rise.

According to a release from the JCHD, they say the following about the variants of the COVID-19 virus,

Variants are expected. The best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself including getting a COVID-19 vaccine when available. Vaccines keep you from getting sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19. All COVID-19 tests can detect all variants, but they will not tell you which variant you have.

The health department also recommends wearing a mask, regardless of vaccination status, citing that people should remember the phrase “Bring It, Wear It”.

Some ways to minimize your chance of getting COVID, according to the JCHD:

Get a vaccine.

Frequently wash your hands

Wear a mask if you are in tightly enclosed places or within 6 feet of others

Check out rates of transmission in areas you may be traveling to

Get tested if you are exposed to COVID or if you experience symptoms (see attached Exposure Guideline)

Stay home if you are not feeling well (this means no visitors, no quick stops, no drive thru, etc.)

Jackson County also has three walk-in vaccination clinics where one can go to get a dose:

Jackson County Health Department

Center for Family Health

HFAH Walkin Clinics

For the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, click here. While there are no specifics about how many people in Jackson County have the delta variant, as of today- the number of cumulative coronavirus cases sits at 15,264.