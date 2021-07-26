Delta variant found in Calhoun County

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Calhoun County Public Health Department has confirmed the first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in Calhoun County.

The CCPHD is conducting contract tracing to find the origin of the case.

The Variant was first found in India and according to the CDC, may lead to an increased risk of death. However, more research needs to be done, the CCPHD said.

The CCPHD recommended that citizens follow standard COVID-19 precautions.

