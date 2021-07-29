Delta variant found in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Shiawassee County Health Department has identified one positive case of the Delta variant.

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus was first found in India in 2020 and has rapidly spread across the planet.

“Due to the Delta variant being more contagious, county residents should remain vigilant in practicing public health mitigation measures,” said Health Officer Larry Johnson.

The Health Department encourages all residents to follow standard COVID-19 safety precautions like mask wearing, social distancing and frequently washing your hands.