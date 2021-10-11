DeLuca’s Italian restaurant for sale in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The DeLuca family has owned an authentic Italian restaurant for nearly six decades in Lansing.

“We’ve built a sense of community here and have enjoyed years of getting to know our neighborhood and our regulars,” said John DeLuca. “We started out with nothing and we built it into something. It’s very hard to leave it behind, but the stories I’m hearing from people – it’s just quite touching.”

DeLuca’s is a family business that started in 1960 originally as a Willow Bar, a neighborhood bar for nearby factory workers. The bar offered pizza that ended up bringing in more business and turned it into a restaurant.

The current owners have placed the restaurant for sale.

“The building is in great shape and while it seats over 225 guests, it’s also set up for the tremendous takeout business volume which has obviously taken off since COVID-19,” said Shawn O’Brien, CCIM vice president at Colliers Lansing. “It’s sad to see such a beloved institution go, but we’re excited for what the future holds at this restaurant site, we have had significant interest in the opportunity already.”

DeLuca’s is a 7,910-square-foot building offering dining rooms, a separate bar, and food prep areas.

For more information about the property visit the Colliers website.