DeLuca’s restaurant in Lansing to close permanently

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Italian restaurant Deluca’s will be permanently closing after Saturday, November 6.

The iconic Lansing eatery had planned had found a possible buyer, but the sale fell through, the owner John DeLuca told 6 News.

Deluca says he’s still open to selling the restaurant but for health reasons he will still be closing the restaurant after Saturday.

“Thank you to all of [our] wonderful customers over the years,” Deluca said.

6 News will have more on this closure tomorrow, November 6.