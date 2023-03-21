LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to Michigan Republicans, two Democratic state lawmakers had COVID-19 while voting to pass the right-to-work repeal on Tuesday.

“Democrat [sic] leadership and their union boss friends even brought a COVID-positive legislator to session just to rush through their radical repeal of right-to-work and insulate it from the people’s right to block bad laws via referendum. Democrats recklessly disregard the health and safety of legislators, staff, and guests: Will they stop at nothing to ram through their radical agenda?” said House Republican Leader Matt Hall in a statement.

Democratic House members passed the right-to-work repeal back in early March, but changes in the Senate were sent back to the House for approval. The repeal cleared the House today by a vote of 56-52.

“The House guidelines, set in place by Democrat Speaker Joe Tate, follow CDC guidance and instruct those who test positive for COVID-19 to remain at home for at least five days. Yet, two Democrat legislators who are currently COVID-positive are in the state Capitol today, sitting near students and mingling with both the public and fellow legislators,” said Republican State Rep. Cavitt.

Democrats haven’t responded to the allegations, but they have reacted to the right-to-work repeal.

“On day one, Michigan Democrats set the restoration of workers’ rights as our top priority,” said Democratic State Rep. Jimmie Wilson. “With the repeal of so-called ‘right-to-work’ laws, or as I like to call them right-to-freeload laws, we have shown the rest of the country what it means to be a union state. I am proud that Michigan is once again a place where my four sons have the same union rights I did.”

6 News reached out to House Democrats for comment but we have not heard back.