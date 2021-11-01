‘Demented’: Ohio police report sewing needle found in trick-or-treat candy

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Fostoria, Ohio say they are investigating candy that was tampered with and handed out during trick-or-treating.

Citywide trick-or-treat in Fostoria was held Saturday, October 30.

Police say a sewing needle was found in two pieces of candy, which was confirmed through an X-ray.

“Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Police Chief Keith Loreno said.

Police say they don’t know which home or street distributed the tainted candy.

As a result, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is offering parents free candy X-rays. The free service is available Monday at the hospital.

The staff will have a portable X-ray machine to scan candy.

Police are asking parents to alert them for any other suspicious candy at (419) 435-8573.