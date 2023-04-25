EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson made an appearance at Michigan State University’s campus on Monday.

Williamson held a Q&A session hosted by the student group MSU College Democrats to discuss her plan to challenge President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination.

The self-help author ran for president in 2020 as well. In both of her campaigns Williamson pushed for broad economic reform, such as a $15 minimum wage and universal healthcare.

“You have 64 percent of Americans who are living pay check to pay check. Sixty percent of Americans who cannot afford a $400 unexpected expenditure. So I’m coming as someone from the outside and saying why should the system be so unjust? Why should it be so hard to survive in the richest country in the world,” Williamson said.

President Biden announced his reelection bid on Tuesday morning.