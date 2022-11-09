UPDATE: A previous version of this article erroneously listed the wrong winners of the election. It has been corrected.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two Democrat candidates secured seats on the MSU Board of Trustees.

Dennis Denno and Renee Jefferson were elected to the MSU Board of Trustees in a tight race, winning 24.35% and 24.94% of the vote.

Denno ran on a platform of increased transparency for the board and raising all MSU employee wages to $15 per hour.

Jefferson is an incumbent that has been on the MSU Board of Trustees since 2019, taking over the vacant seat left by Nancy Schlichting.

A wave of controversies involving the MSU Board of Trustees captured headlines leading up to the election.

Decisions made by the Board of Trustees prompted Samuel L. Stanley’s resignation as President of MSU in October. Interim President Teresa Woodruff took over on Halloween.

Additionally, students, staff, and faculty at MSU have said they have no confidence in the school’s Board of Trustees.

